Telegram Group Circulates Explicit Content of Young Women in Singapore

A Telegram group with nearly 9,000 members in Singapore has been discovered sharing explicit photos and videos of young women engaging in sexual activities at HDB estates across the country, according to Shin Min Daily News. The administrator of the group claimed that these videos were submitted members, and would ask other members to guess the specific HDB estates where the acts took place.

The group, which also featured a video of a man having sex with a female intern in an office without their knowledge, further expanded its content to include clips of women wearing school uniforms. It remains unclear if the women in these videos are underage.

In addition to sharing explicit content, the group administrator also shared links to the social media profiles of women whose private videos had been leaked. To join the group, individuals had to make a request and gain approval from the administrator. Once approved, they were able to access and view the content shared within the private group.

Legal experts have stated that the circulation of obscene materials, as well as the distribution of voyeuristic content, is in violation of specific sections of the Penal Code. Offenders could face jail time, fines, or both, depending on the severity of the offenses committed.

This is not the first incident involving explicit content shared Telegram groups in Singapore. In 2021, the administrator of the SG Nasi Lemak chat group, Leonard Teo Min Xuan, was sentenced to a mandatory treatment order after being diagnosed with major depressive disorder. Teo’s case highlighted the seriousness of these offenses and the need for legal action to combat such activities.

It is crucial for authorities to continue investigating and taking appropriate action against individuals involved in the creation, distribution, and consumption of explicit and non-consensual content. Everyone has the right to privacy and consent, and it is essential to protect individuals, especially young women, from being exploited in such ways.

Sources:

– Shin Min Daily News

– AsiaOne