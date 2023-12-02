Asian Paints Where the Heart Is: Unveiling the Personal Homes of Prominent Personalities

Asian Paints is proud to announce the highly anticipated seventh season of its beloved home décor digital series, Asian Paints Where the Heart Is. This captivating series takes viewers on an intimate journey through the homes of renowned celebrities, offering a glimpse into their personal lives and design choices.

Season 7 features a star-studded lineup that includes Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, Sunil Grover, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Harbhajan Singh. These prominent personalities open the doors to their cherished abodes, sharing their unique design ideas and inspirations that have shaped their living spaces.

This season goes beyond surface-level aesthetics exploring the emotional connection individuals have with their homes. Celebrities reveal the thoughtful choices they have made to create spaces that are not only visually appealing but also nurturing and supportive. From selecting soothing color palettes to incorporating personal elements such as photographs and artwork, each celebrity sheds light on the importance of empathetic décor.

To enhance the viewer experience, Season 7 introduces convenient style guides in each episode. These guides break down the décor elements in the celebrities’ homes, allowing viewers to closely examine the unique details that define their spaces. Additionally, viewers can visit BeautifulHomes.com, Asian Paints’ comprehensive decor services platform, to find inspiration from the show and easily replicate a similar aesthetic in their own homes.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints Limited, expressed his excitement for the new season, emphasizing the series’ ability to celebrate the value of homes and inspire people to appreciate the art of interior design. He also announced the expansion of the series’ reach partnering with JioCinema, a leading OTT platform.

Asian Paints Where the Heart Is continues to be a source of joy and inspiration for audiences, providing a deeper understanding of the emotional and stylistic impact a home can have. By showcasing the homes of these celebrated personalities, the series reminds us all that our homes are a reflection of our identities and deserve to be celebrated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Where can I watch the new season of Asian Paints Where the Heart Is?

You can watch the new season on Asian Paints’ digital platforms as well as on the leading OTT platform, JioCinema.

2. Who are some of the celebrities featured in Season 7?

Season 7 features prominent personalities like Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, Sunil Grover, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Harbhajan Singh.

3. What can viewers expect from this season?

Viewers can expect to gain rich décor insights into celebrity homes, exploring their design choices and the emotional connection they share with their living spaces.

4. Is there a way for viewers to recreate the celebrity-inspired look in their own homes?

Yes, Season 7 introduces convenient style guides in each episode, allowing viewers to closely examine the unique details of the celebrities’ spaces. Additionally, viewers can visit BeautifulHomes.com, Asian Paints’ decor services platform, for further inspiration and assistance in replicating the aesthetic.