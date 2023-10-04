Chinese Athletes’ Photo Censored on Social Media Due to Tiananmen Square Reference

A photo of two Chinese female athletes has been censored on Chinese social media due to its inadvertent reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre. The race numbers on the athletes’ uniforms, Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni, form the numbers ’64,’ which is a common allusion to the incident that took place on June 4th, 1989.

In an effort to suppress any discussions of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Chinese authorities routinely scrub any mention of the topic from the internet. The incident, in which troops shot and killed pro-democracy protesters in Beijing, remains a highly sensitive and taboo topic in China. The exact number of people who died on that day is still uncertain, with estimates human rights groups ranging from several hundred to several thousand killed.

The photo that was censored captured the two athletes embracing each other after a 100m hurdles race at the Asian Games, in which Ms. Lin won the gold medal. The athletes’ lane numbers, 6 and 4, coincidentally create the reference to the Tiananmen Square incident. Social media posts that included the photo were replaced with grey squares, although the photo can still be found in some Chinese news articles.

The Chinese government tightly controls discussions surrounding the events of Tiananmen Square, leaving generations of younger Chinese with little to no knowledge about the massacre. It is common for posts related to the incident to be removed from the internet. Last year, on the 33rd anniversary of the massacre, a popular Chinese influencer’s livestream was abruptly ended after he showed his audience a vanilla log cake resembling a tank, a symbolic reference to the iconic image of the Tank Man.

China has won nearly 300 medals in the ongoing Asian Games being held in Hangzhou. The games are scheduled to continue until October 8th.

Source: Reuters, BBC News