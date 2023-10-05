Shanti Pereira: A Rising Star in Singapore Sports

Shanti Pereira’s remarkable achievements in athletics have thrust her into the spotlight, and many are now comparing her to other well-known Singaporean sports stars like Joseph Schooling and Loh Kean Yew. When asked about this comparison, Pereira expresses her gratitude and acknowledges the honor of being mentioned alongside Olympic and world champions. Despite her success, she humbly states that she is not finished yet and is determined to continue making an impact in her sport.

While most athletes shy away from social media during important events, Pereira takes a different approach. She embraces social media as a way to relax and escape from the pressures of her athletic career. Her TikTok algorithm is filled with content unrelated to track and field, such as organization videos, makeup tutorials, and fashion inspiration. Pereira believes in finding ways to make social media a positive influence in her life.

As Pereira enters the Olympic year, she has already achieved the qualifying time standard, solidifying her spot as a top contender. Her trajectory suggests that she will continue to make waves in the world of athletics and gain even more recognition along the way.

In conclusion, Shanti Pereira’s dedication and accomplishments in athletics position her as one of Singapore’s rising sports stars. With her promising performances and positive mindset, she is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming Olympic Games and leave a lasting legacy in her sport.

Sources:

– Source article: [Title of Source Article]

– Definition of terms: Olympic champion, world champion