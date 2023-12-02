Different Patterns of LinkedIn Usage Revealed: Insights and Preferred Content

LinkedIn is widely known as the go-to platform for professionals across various industries. However, recent research conducted in Germany market research company Civey has uncovered intriguing usage patterns that go against the assumption that LinkedIn is used primarily during working hours.

According to the study, the most active time for LinkedIn users is between 6 pm and 8 pm, after the conclusion of the workday. Surprisingly, 13% of users primarily engage with the platform during this time frame, while an additional 11% intensively utilize LinkedIn from 8 pm to 6 am. In contrast, usage drops significantly between the hours of 12 pm and 2 pm, with only 4% of users declaring activity during this period.

It is worth noting that 55% of users admit to not knowing the exact time of day they frequently connect to LinkedIn. However, the study reveals that weekdays exhibit similar usage patterns, with a slight decline over the weekends. While 10-12% of people engage with the platform from Monday to Friday, this number drops to 8% on Saturdays and Sundays.

When it comes to the length of content on LinkedIn, users generally prefer shorter posts. Approximately 38% of users gravitate towards concise publications, while only 2% express a preference for longer posts. Additionally, posts with accompanying images are more popular than text-only content, with 31% favoring visual elements.

In terms of content preference, news articles related to the users’ fields of interest are the most favored, accounting for 39% of users’ preferred content. There is also a moderate interest in learning about others’ work routines (18%), receiving career advice (17%), and staying informed about professional events (13%). Surprisingly, videos on LinkedIn have not experienced the same surge in popularity as on other social media platforms. Only 7% specifically mention their interest in videos, with a mere 1% expressing a preference for live videos.

The topics that capture the most attention on LinkedIn include company culture (21%), developments in various markets (21%), and politics (17%).

These findings provide valuable insights into the usage patterns and content preferences of LinkedIn users. Whether you are an individual looking to optimize engagement or a business aiming to target your audience effectively, understanding these trends can inform your LinkedIn strategy.

Q: When is the most active time for LinkedIn users?

A: LinkedIn users are most active between 6 pm and 8 pm, after regular working hours.

Q: How much does LinkedIn usage drop during lunchtime?

A: Usage on LinkedIn experiences a significant decline between 12 pm and 2 pm, with only 4% of users engaging with the platform at this time.

Q: What types of content do LinkedIn users prefer?

A: LinkedIn users prefer news articles related to their field of interest, followed work routines, career advice, and professional event updates.

Q: Are videos popular on LinkedIn?

A: Videos are not as popular on LinkedIn compared to other social media platforms, with only 7% of users expressing a preference for them.

Q: Which topics capture the most attention on LinkedIn?

A: The topics that attract the most attention on LinkedIn are company culture, market developments, and politics.