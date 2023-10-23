WhatsApp Beta Introduces New Feature: Audio Messages that can Only be Played Once

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is constantly making changes to enhance the user experience for its global user base. One of the latest updates involves audio messages, which will now have a new function – they can only be played once, similar to how text messages work in the app.

According to reports from webetainfo, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is working on this new feature that will allow audio messages to be listened to only once before being automatically deleted. Many users who have installed the WhatsApp beta version have already tested this functionality.

The new feature has been observed in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Users noticed that alongside the audio message, there is a number “1” which indicates that the message can only be heard once. It cannot be re-listened, downloaded, or forwarded to other contacts.

Android users who want to try out this new feature can download the beta version of WhatsApp directly from the Google Play Store. iPhone owners can do the same through the TestFlight app, exclusively available for that platform. iOS beta users will have to wait for the feature to be activated before they can test the audio messages that can only be played once.

WhatsApp’s developers will gather feedback and insights from Android beta users to improve the feature before rolling it out to the final versions of the app. Non-beta users of WhatsApp, including those using the regular or business versions of the app, will have to wait a few months for this new functionality to become available with additional features, including the ability to send audio messages that can only be played once.

Sources:

– Webetainfo