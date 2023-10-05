How to Activate “Incognito Mode” on WhatsApp and Protect Your Privacy

Nowadays, messaging applications have become the primary communication channel for users, as they offer a wide range of features that allow for dynamic interaction with other people through text messages, voice messages, calls, video calls, and multimedia files such as photos and videos. In this sense, users can take control of the application through privacy settings, such as the option to deactivate the last seen time to add an additional layer of security to their account.

WhatsApp has several functions that allow you to maintain your privacy. Some people do not want others to know about their activities on the platform, as they prefer that their contacts do not find out when they are online or when was the last time they browsed through WhatsApp. Deactivating this feature allows them to maintain a certain level of anonymity.

Here are the simple steps to activate the “Incognito Mode”:

1. Open the WhatsApp application and go to the “Settings” section.

2. From there, go to the “Account” section.

3. Several options will be displayed. Click on “Privacy.”

4. Open “Last Seen and Online.”

5. You can configure who can see your activity, such as select “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “Nobody.” If you want more privacy, select “Nobody.”

Some users prefer to have control over when they appear online and when they don’t. To further protect your privacy, you can also enable the “Chat Lock” feature, which requires fingerprint verification to access your chats.

To activate the “Chat Lock” feature:

1. Find the contact you want to protect.

2. Click on the profile picture of the person to access the settings menu.

3. Scroll down to find “Chat Lock.”

4. Activate the feature and confirm your fingerprint to make the change effective.

By following these steps, you will notice that your account is much more protected than before. This not only prevents people close to you from spying on your conversations but also safeguards you from cybercriminals who are always lurking.

Your account may be at risk due to various tactics used hackers. Some of the most common ones are:

1. Infected links: Criminal minds create links with viruses or malware that infect your device and compromise its performance. These links may redirect you to fake websites, making it easy for hackers to obtain your banking information, passwords, names, and addresses. Hackers steal people’s information to sell it to specialized criminals who execute cyber scams.

2. Identity theft: Scammers often pretend to be friends, family, acquaintances, banks, or companies to execute their scams.

3. Shimming: Criminals send text messages containing verification codes for your WhatsApp account, aiming to hack and steal your information for malicious purposes.

To avoid falling victim to these types of scams, it is important to note that the official WhatsApp platform never communicates with users through chat messages.

WhatsApp provides various privacy features to protect your personal information. By activating “Incognito Mode” and enabling the “Chat Lock” feature, you can further enhance your privacy and security while using the app.

Sources:

– Original source article.