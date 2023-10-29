WhatsApp Introduces New “Safeguard” Feature to Monitor Children’s Chats

WhatsApp continues to evolve its platform adding a range of new features, including the ability to have chats automatically deleted after 24 hours, circular video messaging, and enhanced privacy settings for calls. The latest feature gaining popularity is the so-called “safeguard mode,” which aims to assist parents in monitoring their children’s WhatsApp conversations, providing peace of mind.

To activate the “safeguard mode” on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your mobile device.

2. Tap on your profile picture or navigate to the Settings.

3. Access your Account settings.

4. Select the “Add Number” option.

5. Enter your child’s phone number.

6. Proceed to “Link Device.”

7. A large QR code will appear on the screen.

8. Scan the QR code to add another account to your WhatsApp.

9. You will now be able to monitor your child’s conversations.

It’s important to note that this feature is intended for parents of underage children and not for spying on partners or others. Engaging in such activities can have legal repercussions.

WhatsApp’s terms and conditions specify that the minimum age to use the app is 13 years old. If a user is found to be underage, there is a risk of account suspension.

Through the “safeguard mode,” WhatsApp aims to provide an added layer of protection and oversight for parents concerned about their children’s online activities. By fostering communication and awareness, parents can ensure their children’s safety while using WhatsApp.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “safeguard mode” on WhatsApp?

A: The “safeguard mode” is a feature that allows parents to monitor their children’s WhatsApp conversations.

Q: How can I activate the “safeguard mode” on WhatsApp?

A: To activate the “safeguard mode,” go to your WhatsApp settings, add your child’s phone number, and link the device using a QR code.

Q: Can I use the “safeguard mode” to spy on my partner?

A: No, the “safeguard mode” is designed for parents to monitor their underage children’s chats, not for spying on others.

Q: What happens if I’m underage and WhatsApp finds out?

A: If WhatsApp discovers that a user is underage, there is a risk of account suspension as it violates the platform’s terms and conditions.