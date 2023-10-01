WhatsApp Adds Biometric Authentication for Chat Security

WhatsApp introduced biometric authentication in 2019, but it was only recently that the app allowed users to fully lock access for those who do not identify themselves. Now, users have the option to configure their profile so that WhatsApp can only be accessed through previously registered fingerprint identification.

However, this interface would lock the entire application every time the user exited, which was very inconvenient for some. That’s why the option to lock specific chats with biometric authentication recently arrived. This new feature allows both individual and group chats to be locked with a fingerprint.

These locked chats will appear as blocked, but not hidden, so if someone else accesses your phone, they will not be able to read the chats that you have previously blocked with your fingerprint. To view these chats in the “Blocked Chats” tab, you need to swipe down from the top.

Here is how you can protect your WhatsApp chats step step using biometric identification:

How to protect the application with your fingerprint:

Open WhatsApp. Access the Menu through the three dots in the upper-right corner and select Settings. Tap on Privacy and select Fingerprint lock. Activate the Unlock with fingerprint option. From that moment on, you will always need to use your fingerprint to access the app, except when answering a call.

How to protect chats with biometric identification:

Open the app and enter the chat you want to lock. Tap the three-dot icon and select View contact or Group info. Select Chat lock and tap on Enable fingerprint lock for this chat. Confirm the action with your own fingerprint. You will then be informed that this action is limited to the device and does not sync with others.

This new feature adds an extra layer of security to WhatsApp, ensuring that private chats remain protected even if someone gains physical access to the user’s device.

