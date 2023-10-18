How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on Android

WhatsApp has many useful features in our daily lives, but it still lacks several tools that its competition offers. One example is the lack of options to schedule text messages. However, some users have developed a solution to this problem: unofficial apps that connect with WhatsApp to allow a message to be received the recipient at a later time.

The most popular solution among internet users is Wasavi, an unofficial software that adds extra functions to WhatsApp. You can download it for free on Google Play. One of its main attractions is that it does not require any type of registration. What it does require after installation is that you grant several permissions for the connection between Wasavi and WhatsApp to be established correctly.

You will be asked to grant three authorizations that, according to their privacy policy, do not affect user privacy. If you do not accept them, you may have compatibility issues between applications. If the installation was done properly, a floating bar will appear directly in WhatsApp, from which it will be possible to schedule a message.

You can also achieve the same goal from Wasavi. Inside the app, look for the “+” button located in the bottom right corner of the screen and click on the “Schedule Message” option. Then select the recipient from the top search bar. Make the necessary adjustments to the day and time you need to send the message. If you want the instruction to repeat, activate the “Repeat” button. Remember that you can also attach any type of file and indicate whether you want to work from WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business, the business variant of this communication platform.

Wasavi also includes the option to ask you before sending the message in order to have more control over these types of exchanges. There is also a section where you can write the text you want to schedule. When you’re ready, click the “Send” icon. Wasavi will transmit it through WhatsApp on the previously indicated date and time.

To view the scheduled messages, there is a button represented three horizontal lines in the upper left section of the app that accesses the main menu. Clicking on it will display a series of options. Among these, locate the “Calendar” option. Here, you can access the list of sent and pending messages.

You can edit any message that has not yet reached the recipient. The scheduled messages will appear in WhatsApp just like any other conversation. Your contacts will have no way of knowing if you have used Wasavi to communicate with them. There are many other tricks about this application that you should know.

