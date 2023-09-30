How to Secure Your WhatsApp Web Account with a Screen Lock

Many users prioritize the security and privacy of their WhatsApp account, especially when using the platform on a shared computer or in public places. It is important to prevent unauthorized access to personal conversations and intimate data. Fortunately, Meta has implemented security measures to protect your account on WhatsApp Web, one of which is the screen lock feature.

By setting a screen lock, you can add an additional layer of protection to your WhatsApp Web account. Only those who know the password will be able to access the platform. Here are the steps to set up the screen lock:

– Access your WhatsApp account either through the QR code or entering your credentials.

– Tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner.

– Select “Settings” from the options.

– Choose “Privacy.”

– Scroll down and tap on “Screen Lock.”

– Create a password and confirm it.

– Once the screen lock is set, you can securely access your WhatsApp account on WhatsApp Web.

It is important to note that the screen lock password will be erased once you log out of WhatsApp Web, and you will need to create a new one the next time you log in.

Securing your WhatsApp Web account with a screen lock adds an extra layer of protection to ensure the privacy of your conversations and personal data. By following these simple steps, you can have peace of mind when using WhatsApp Web on shared devices or in public places.

