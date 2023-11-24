New Scam Targets WhatsApp Users: Protect Yourself

In today’s digital age, there are numerous ways to communicate, from phone calls to messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Twitter DMs, and even Instagram. However, it’s safe to say that WhatsApp reigns supreme as the king of all messaging platforms, with millions of users relying on it daily.

But with its popularity comes a dark side. Criminals have found ways to exploit WhatsApp for scams and extortion, often targeting individuals who may not be tech-savvy, particularly older adults who struggle to adapt to new technology. One such method involves impersonating family members and requesting large sums of money to be deposited into their bank accounts.

By gathering personal information shared publicly on platforms like Facebook, these scammers conduct thorough research on their victims, including identifying their close contacts and even retrieving their names. This recent trend, known as “Whatsapping,” has made its way to Mexico’s major cities, affecting primarily individuals between the ages of 45 and 60.

To avoid falling victim to WhatsApp scams, it is essential to follow these tips:

– Refrain from responding to messages from unknown numbers unless you have previously shared your contact information with them, and you are certain of their identity.

– Never open suspicious links sent via WhatsApp, as they may contain malware or lead to phishing attempts.

– Avoid sharing any personal or financial information, including bank account numbers, over the platform.

– If in doubt, report suspicious calls or messages as spam to minimize the risk of further contact.

As WhatsApp continues to be an integral part of our daily communication, it’s crucial to exercise caution and protect ourselves from these scams. Remember, when in doubt, it is better to block and report as spam. Stay vigilant and stay safe.

