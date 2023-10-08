How to Create a 90s-Inspired Profile Picture for WhatsApp

WhatsApp has joined the trend of recreating the 90s aesthetic, following in the footsteps of TikTok and Instagram. Now, you can create your own yearbook-style profile picture and have fun with your friends.

To get started, you will need to download a third-party app called Epik from either the iOS Store or Google Play. Once downloaded, simply open the app and grant it the necessary permissions. You will then be prompted to upload up to 8 different selfies of yourself in various poses.

Once you have uploaded your selfies, you can choose the free option and wait for the app’s artificial intelligence to work its magic. After a few moments, your images will be transformed into a nostalgic 90s style. You can even download them and use them as your profile picture on WhatsApp.

It’s important to note that if you want to use the app again in the future, you will need to utilize the paid method.

Creating a 90s-inspired profile picture is a fun way to add some nostalgia to your WhatsApp experience. Give it a try and see how you and your friends would have looked back in the days of college and university.

