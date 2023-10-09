How to Reply to WhatsApp Messages Without Opening the App

If you want to reply to WhatsApp messages and hide that you’re online, you can do it without opening the app with this simple method. While this method won’t allow you to view all your group or individual chats, you can reply when a message comes in. This is a very effective solution for when you want to give short or brief responses.

Everyone uses WhatsApp, and it’s very easy to join in simply adding a widget. We’re used to being constantly available for incoming messages, but repeating the process of opening the app can be a hassle when trying to give a quick response. However, that can change thanks to this option that conveniently allows you to reply from your mobile device’s notification bar.

Replying to messages from any app

Therefore, the best alternative is to use notification bubbles to avoid opening the mobile app. You can follow these steps the next time you want to avoid it:

Swipe down the message you just received to open the notification panel. Tap on the downward arrow to expand the options. Choose the “Reply” option and type your response. Tap “Send”.

Although the possibilities are not as extensive as through the app, as you cannot send stickers or GIFs. However, if you want to express a different kind of emotion, you can do it through the emojis that are available from this window. The same goes for older messages, as you won’t be able to view many messages back, only the ones you have just received. Although, if you have received a lot of messages, you will only be able to view the most recent ones.

Reading a message from the outside

To read WhatsApp messages from the outside, you just need a widget that allows you to view all the messages without entering the app. To do this, follow these steps:

Long-press your screen and select the “Widgets” tab. Search for “WhatsApp”. Select the 4×2 block widget, then choose where you want to place it and its dimensions.

From now on, you can read any message you receive from this small screen without it showing that you have seen the messages. This will be available as long as you don’t read the messages.

