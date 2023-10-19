How to Change the WhatsApp Icon to “Señor de los Milagros”

WhatsApp continues to make significant changes to its application. Users can now make calls and video calls in landscape mode, and passkeys have been introduced to ensure the security of conversations. However, there’s more. In October, many devout Catholic users tend to visit the “Señor de los Milagros” (Lord of Miracles). In this article, we will show you how to change the WhatsApp icon to the famous “Cristo de Pachacamilla.”

To begin, you will need to download a third-party application called Nova Launcher on your Android device. This application will allow you to customize the look of your phone. Once downloaded, decorate it according to your preference and set a new way of viewing your phone.

Next, open WhatsApp and locate the icon. Tap on the pencil icon that says “Edit.” This will bring up a series of options. Select “Applications” and then choose “Photos.”

Now, you will need to find an image of the “Señor de los Milagros” icon on the internet. Once you have found the image, select it and adjust its size to fit the WhatsApp icon.

Lastly, click “Done,” and you will have successfully changed the WhatsApp icon to the “Señor de los Milagros.”

It is important to note that the use of third-party applications, such as Nova Launcher, poses no risk to your personal data or information.

