How to Activate WhatsApp on the Small Screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

WhatsApp is not only available on traditional devices, but it is also being adapted for new foldable formats, such as smartphones and tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of these devices that allows you to easily open and access WhatsApp.

To activate WhatsApp on the small screen of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you first need to download the app on your device and follow the registration steps. Once you have done that, proceed to the Settings of your smartphone.

In the Settings menu, find and tap on “Advanced Features.” Then, locate and select “Labs.”

Within the Labs section, enable the option for “Allowed Apps on Cover Screen.” This will allow you to choose which apps you want to have on the external display, including WhatsApp.

Once you have selected WhatsApp, close the device. When you navigate through your Samsung smartphone without unfolding it, you will see the WhatsApp button on the small screen.

Open the app, and you will be able to view your conversations. But that’s not all—you can also respond to messages using the on-screen keyboard. This means that you can quickly and easily interact with WhatsApp on the small screen of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, without having to unfold the device.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a convenient way to access WhatsApp on its small external display. By following a few simple steps, you can activate and use WhatsApp on the compact screen of this foldable smartphone.

