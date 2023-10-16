How to Hide Your Online Status on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is known for its intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it a highly appreciated messaging application many. It offers a wide range of communication options to meet the diverse needs of users.

On the platform, sharing photos, videos, documents, and locations is a simple and quick process, facilitating interaction between friends, family, and colleagues. Additionally, the application simplifies group management, enabling efficient communication with multiple people at the same time, whether for work purposes or to stay in touch with loved ones.

However, while some users want to go unnoticed, others are curious to know when their friends are connected to the app. Is there a way to find out without directly entering WhatsApp? Yes, there is.

The trick lies in the “WaRadar” application, available on both iOS and Android. To use it, follow these steps:

Go to the app store for your operating system and download the app. Grant the requested permissions so that the application can access your notifications. Select the country code and enter the mobile number of the person you’re interested in. Finally, the app will show you the online status of the contact, whether they’re connected or disconnected from WhatsApp.

By not showing that they are online, users can reduce the number of notifications they receive.

It’s important to remember that privacy is a crucial aspect of messaging applications, and WhatsApp’s terms of use explicitly prohibit the use of unauthorized methods to hide the online status.

To configure privacy settings on WhatsApp, go to “Settings” in the application, select “Account,” and then “Privacy.” Here, you can adjust who can see your online information, profile picture, status, and more. You have the option to choose between “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “Nobody” based on your preferences.

In addition to adjusting privacy settings, there are other ways to maintain privacy on WhatsApp:

You can use airplane mode or disable mobile data and Wi-Fi connection while using WhatsApp, which will prevent you from sending or receiving messages while offline.

In the “Privacy” section, you can also adjust who can see your last seen status. This provides certain privacy without completely hiding your online status.

WhatsApp allows users to see when their messages have been read. You can disable this feature in the “Privacy” section so that others don’t know if you’ve read their messages.

If you want to avoid notifications that indicate you are online, you can mute the application.

Hiding your online status on WhatsApp gives users greater control over their privacy.

