New Tool Uses AI to Transcribe WhatsApp Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application in the world, continues to update itself to meet the requirements of millions of users worldwide and provide a better experience within the platform. One of its features, voice messages, has been well-received users since its introduction a few years ago.

Now, artificial intelligence seems to be lending a hand to those who rely on voice messages, with the arrival of a new tool that allows users to know what the message says without listening to it. This chatbot, named ‘Luzía’, utilizes AI to transcribe audio messages. Users simply need to visit the soyluziz.com website, open the WhatsApp chat, send a message to initiate the conversation, and then forward the voice message. The app will then send the transcription, allowing the user to know the contents of the audio message without having to listen to it.

In addition to transcription, the application also offers other features such as message scheduling. With this tool, users are able to program messages to be sent at a later time.

In other WhatsApp news, there are also ways to control and enhance privacy within the app. Users can configure their privacy settings going to the app’s settings, selecting “Account” and then “Privacy”. From there, they can choose who can see their online information, profile picture, status, and more – options include Everyone, My Contacts, or Nobody. Additionally, privacy options allow users to hide their last seen timestamp and disable read receipts, which let other users know if their messages have been read.

Other methods to maintain privacy include using Airplane Mode or disabling data and Wi-Fi connections when using WhatsApp, muting the application to avoid online notifications, and hiding the “online” status.

WhatsApp’s “online” status is a useful feature for real-time communication, indicating to contacts that a user is available for immediate messaging. It aids in coordinating activities and events, ensuring quick responses for time-sensitive situations.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s new AI-powered transcription tool provides users with a convenient way to know the contents of voice messages without listening to them. Additionally, users can take advantage of various privacy options to control who has access to their online information and status. These features enhance the overall user experience within the popular messaging platform.

