How to Remove Contacts from “Frequent Chats” on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, constantly striving to improve communication for its millions of users. However, some users may not be fans of certain updates, such as the “Frequent Chats” tab. This feature displays the contacts with whom you communicate the most or share files, potentially revealing your most frequent interactions to outsiders. For this reason, it is possible to remove contacts from the “Frequent Chats” category.

To delete a contact from your frequent chats, follow these steps:

1. Go to the conversation of the contact you want to remove from frequent chats.

2. Tap on the three vertical dots to open the menu and select “More.”

3. Choose the option “Clear Chat” and delete the conversation.

4. Send a file, such as an image or audio, to another contact.

5. Voila! You will see that the trace of your frequent contact has been erased.

Additionally, WhatsApp has addressed another privacy concern for its users. You can now view WhatsApp statuses without alerting the other person. This allows you to view others’ statuses without them being notified. If you want to remain anonymous while browsing statuses, follow the steps below:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the “Status” tab.

2. Enable airplane mode or turn off your internet connection.

3. View the status of your desired contact.

4. Close WhatsApp and re-enable your internet connection.

By following these steps, you can view WhatsApp statuses without the other person knowing.

In conclusion, WhatsApp continues to make improvements to enhance user experience, while also addressing privacy concerns. Removing contacts from the “Frequent Chats” category and viewing statuses anonymously are just a few examples of how WhatsApp strives to cater to the diverse needs of its users.

