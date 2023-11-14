How to Protect Your Privacy in WhatsApp Calls

WhatsApp, available on both iOS 17 and Android, not only offers instant messaging but also allows users to make video and voice calls to their contacts. While this feature is convenient and free, it does raise concerns about privacy.

Since these calls are made over the internet, certain data, including our IP address, is shared with the other party to ensure smooth communication. Our IP address is sensitive information, as it can be used to locate us to some extent. If we don’t have complete trust in the other person, it may be a good idea to limit this information sharing. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

2. Access the “Privacy” section.

3. Scroll down until you find “Advanced.”

4. Enable the option “Protect IP address during calls.”

By following these simple steps, you can add an extra layer of security to your WhatsApp calls, especially when you’re not entirely comfortable with the other person or if you don’t know them personally. It’s worth mentioning that, as META warns, the call quality may be reduced. You will still be able to understand each other perfectly, but the audio might not be as clear as in a regular call.

FAQ:

Q: Why should I protect my IP address in WhatsApp calls?

A: Protecting your IP address can help enhance your privacy and prevent others from potentially tracking or locating you.

Q: Does protecting my IP address affect call quality?

A: Yes, enabling this feature may slightly reduce the call quality in WhatsApp. However, you will still be able to communicate effectively.

Q: Can I enable this feature for specific contacts only?

A: No, the option to protect your IP address during calls applies to all calls made through WhatsApp.