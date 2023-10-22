WhatsApp Introduces New ‘Blue Mode’ Update

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently released a new update called the ‘Blue Mode’, which is now available to millions of users. This update brings a fresh look to the app introducing a blue color scheme. However, users should be aware of the process they need to follow in order to activate this update.

According to Pulzo, users will need to delete their current WhatsApp app, so it is recommended to backup conversations, images, videos, and audios beforehand. Once this is done, users can download WhatsApp Plus, a modified version of the app, which allows them to customize their messaging experience. In the settings section of WhatsApp Plus, users can select the blue theme to activate the ‘Blue Mode’.

In case users forget to backup their data before downloading WhatsApp Plus, there is an option to recover the backup. However, it is important to note that sometimes the backups may be outdated and could result in the loss of recent information.

WhatsApp continues to expand its services and introduce new features with each update. With over 2 billion registered users worldwide, WhatsApp has become the go-to messaging app for millions of people. Its ability to send and receive unlimited messages and make phone calls without any additional cost has made it a popular choice in more than 180 countries.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp is not available in China, where a similar multipurpose app called WeChat is popular among users. WeChat offers messaging, calling, and video calling features, similar to WhatsApp.

Overall, the introduction of the ‘Blue Mode’ update showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing its services and providing a better user experience. Users can now enjoy a refreshed look while staying connected with their contacts around the world.

