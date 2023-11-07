Learning through artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly common, providing a wealth of useful information with just a single sentence instead of sifting through countless articles or pages. However, while AI-powered tools like ChatGPT have opened up opportunities to enhance education, they also come with risks, particularly for minors.

ChatGPT, a model integrated into certain educational tools, lacks a reliable age verification system and has been found to provide inaccurate answers sourced from dubious and unverified internet pages, as highlighted cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. Moreover, minors can find themselves in vulnerable situations when using seemingly harmless chatbots like My AI. While children under 13 can use Snapchat’s My AI tool without parental consent, the app collects sensitive personal information such as names, email addresses, and phone numbers, potentially sharing them with third parties, as stated on Snapchat’s privacy page.

Furthermore, beyond exposing minors’ data, My AI has demonstrated accessibility issues as it fails to effectively filter the type of content it offers to different users. Journalist Geoffrey A. Fowler from The Washington Post revealed that despite posing as a 13-year-old, the chatbot responded with inappropriate advice on engaging in sexual activities with an older person and even suggested ways to mask alcohol and marijuana odors at a teenage party.

Recently, experts at Kaspersky demonstrated that minors can access adult content without age verification, exposing the lack of countermeasures designed to protect their safety. It’s not just My AI; other applications like Boyfriend, intended for sexual role-playing games, also allow usage regardless of a user’s age, only requiring an email address for profile creation. This highlights the need for adults to remain vigilant and aware of such vulnerabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What risks do chatbots pose for minors?

A: Chatbots can expose minors to inappropriate or adult content, as well as collect and share their personal information without appropriate safeguards.

Q: How can parents and guardians protect minors from chatbot risks?

A: It’s important to involve parents in configuring privacy settings for chatbot interactions and ensure they understand the privacy policies of the applications involved. Teaching children about online safety and privacy basics, using trusted comprehensive security solutions, and employing specific applications that block inappropriate sites can also help mitigate risks.

Q: What should adults teach children regarding chatbot interactions?

A: Adults should educate children on appropriate conversations to have with chatbots, guide them on age-appropriate chatbot choices, and instruct them not to share personal information with either strangers or chatbots.

With the right precautions and education, the potential of AI in education can be harnessed while minimizing the risks posed to minors. Source: Europa Press.