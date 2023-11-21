The Solution to WhatsApp Cache Problems on macOS

WhatsApp, although a great messaging service, has long been criticized for its storage management. It can quickly saturate the local storage of iPhones, the cloud storage used for backups, and even the iCloud backup itself. Now, this issue is creeping into Mac computers through the desktop client, as the synchronized data also takes up storage space and can lead to problems. In this article, we will explain how to clear the WhatsApp cache and keep it at bay on macOS.

Before we delve into the solution, let’s have a quick reminder about uninstalling applications on macOS. When you drag an application to the trash, you do remove it from the system, but all the configuration files and cache associated with that application still remain. This can result in a lot of unnecessary clutter occupying storage space.

That’s why we always recommend using applications like AppCleaner or CleanMyMacX to completely uninstall apps, along with their configuration files and cache. This ensures that your Mac will continue to function perfectly in the long run.

Now, let’s get to the solution for clearing the WhatsApp cache on macOS. We will “simulate” the uninstallation process without actually completing it. For this guide, we will be using AppCleaner, a completely free app uninstaller that can be downloaded from its official website.

Once you have AppCleaner installed, open it. You will see a simple window where you can drag the applications you want to uninstall. It will display all the related files of the application, allowing you to delete them as well.

If WhatsApp is open, close it. Now, drag the WhatsApp application (it should be in the Applications folder) into the AppCleaner window. A list of files will appear.

Take note of how all these files (in my case) already occupy more than 1 GB. This is what we need to keep in check. Select all the files except for the actual application. This way, when we click “Delete,” we will only delete what can be considered the app’s settings and cache.

After clicking “Delete,” close AppCleaner and launch WhatsApp again. The application will detect that it has no files and will start as if it were freshly installed. Simply log in again.

By following these steps, you have effectively cleared out unnecessary WhatsApp data stored on your Mac, freeing up valuable storage space. It is recommended to perform this cleanup after clearing WhatsApp on your iPhone as well to maximize storage savings and prevent storage-related issues from arising everywhere.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will clearing the WhatsApp cache remove my chat history?

No, clearing the WhatsApp cache will not delete your chat history. Your chat history is stored separately and will not be affected clearing the cache. However, you may need to sign in again after clearing the cache.

2. Can I clear the WhatsApp cache without using AppCleaner?

Yes, you can manually clear the WhatsApp cache without using AppCleaner. To do this, navigate to the following path on your Mac: ~/Library/Containers/net.whatsapp.WhatsApp/Data/Library/Caches/. Delete the contents of the “net.whatsapp.WhatsApp” folder to clear the cache.

3. Will clearing the WhatsApp cache improve performance?

Clearing the WhatsApp cache can potentially improve performance, especially if your device is experiencing storage-related issues. By freeing up storage space and removing unnecessary cache files, you can help optimize the performance of WhatsApp on your Mac.