Artificial Intelligence Now Integrated into WhatsApp and Telegram Messaging Apps

WhatsApp and Telegram, two popular messaging apps, have joined the trend of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with the introduction of a chatbot named LuzIA. Created Spanish developer Álvaro Martínez, this virtual assistant, similar to ChatGPT, can engage in conversations, answer questions, transcribe voice recordings, translate texts, and even draw images upon request.

To access LuzIA, users can visit the official website of this AI and save its contact in their mobile phone’s address book. Once this initial step is completed, users can simply open either of the mentioned apps, search for LuzIA, and start interacting with it as if it were a real person.

It is worth noting that the phone number assigned to this chatbot varies depending on the country. For example, in Spain, the number is +34 613 2881 16.

This integration of AI into messaging apps brings a new level of convenience and functionality to users. They can now easily seek assistance, get answers to their questions, and even have texts translated within the same platform they use for communication. With the added ability to transcribe voice recordings and draw images, LuzIA offers a wide range of capabilities that enhance the user experience.

AI-powered chatbots like LuzIA continue to demonstrate the expanding influence of artificial intelligence on our everyday lives. As technology advances, we can expect to see further integration of AI into various applications and platforms, providing us with even greater convenience and efficiency.

Definitions:

– Artificial Intelligence (AI): refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn.

– Chatbot: an AI-based computer program designed to simulate human conversation and answer questions.

– Messaging App: a software application used to exchange messages between individuals or groups, typically through the internet.

Sources:

– Please note that this article is based on general knowledge and does not have specific sources associated with it.