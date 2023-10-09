Introducing LuzIA: The New Chatbot in Messaging Apps

Intelligence Artificial (IA) continues to evolve and make its mark across various platforms. The latest to join this trend are the instant messaging applications, Whatsapp and Telegram, which have integrated a chatbot named LuzIA.

Inspired ChatGPT, this virtual assistant, created Spanish developer Álvaro Martínez, is capable of engaging in conversations, answering questions, transcribing voice recordings, translating texts, and even drawing. You can simply ask LuzIA to “imagine…” and request it to draw something, and it will respond with an image based on your request.

So, how can you find LuzIA? By accessing the official website of this AI, you can find its contact information and add it to your mobile phone’s contacts. Once this initial step is completed, you can open either Whatsapp or Telegram, search for LuzIA, and start interacting with it as if you were talking to a person.

It’s worth noting that the phone number assigned to this chatbot may vary depending on the country. For example, in Spain, the number is +34 613 2881 16.

LuzIA represents another significant step in the integration of AI into our daily lives, providing us with a new and interactive way to communicate and access information. As technology continues to advance, the capabilities of chatbots like LuzIA will only grow, making them an increasingly valuable tool.

Sources: (if any)

-</p