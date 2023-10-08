Integrating Artificial Intelligence into Instant Messaging Apps: LuzIA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to make its mark on well-established platforms. The latest to join this trend are the instant messaging applications Whatsapp and Telegram, which have now integrated a ‘chatbot’ called LuzIA.

Created the Spanish developer Álvaro Martínez, this virtual assistant, similar to ChatGPT, is capable of holding conversations, answering questions, transcribing voice recordings, translating text, and even drawing. Just type “imagine…” followed what you want to draw, and it will respond with a relevant image.

To access LuzIA, simply visit the official website of this AI assistant, where you can find its contact information and save it in your mobile phone’s contacts. Once this initial step is completed, you just need to open either of the mentioned apps, search for the name LuzIA, and start interacting with it as if you were talking to a person.

It’s worth noting that the phone number assigned to this chatbot may vary depending on the country. For example, in Spain, it is +34 613 2881 16.

Sources:

– Original article: [source]

– ChatGPT: a conversational AI model developed OpenAI that uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like text.

– LuzIA: an AI chatbot created Álvaro Martínez that can hold conversations, provide answers, transcribe voice recordings, translate text, and draw images.