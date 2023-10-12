WhatsApp Introduces New Design and Features in Latest Update

WhatsApp, the favorite messaging app of Spaniards, has long stuck to the philosophy of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” However, in the past two years, the app has undergone significant changes in both functionality and design.

One major change is the ability to use WhatsApp on multiple devices simultaneously, a feature that many other instant messaging apps have offered but was previously unavailable due to WhatsApp’s reliance on the user’s phone number.

Another significant change that WhatsApp has recently introduced is a new and more attractive interface design. The new design, revealed WABetaInfo, is currently available to some users of the Android beta version of WhatsApp (version 2.23.20.10).

While the new design doesn’t represent a revolutionary overhaul, it features updated colors, simplified icons, and a modernized interface that adheres to current design standards. The familiar layout of the app remains unchanged, so users won’t need to relearn how to navigate it.

One noticeable change is the updated color scheme, which is particularly apparent in the dark mode version. WhatsApp has introduced a new shade of green for buttons and chat bubbles. In dark mode, the green buttons are lighter and more prominent, making it easier to locate and use them.

In addition to the visual changes, the new WhatsApp update includes new features. One of these features is the ability for group administrators to create events within the app. Admins can set a specific date and time, give the event a name, specify the location, and even associate a video call for participants. This can be useful for organizing meetings or celebrations within groups.

It’s important to note that the new WhatsApp design is currently in beta and does not have an official release date for stable version users. Further changes may be made based on user feedback from the beta version.

Sources: WhatsApp, WABetaInfo