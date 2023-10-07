WhatsApp has been working on its ‘Companion Mode’, which allows users to configure the same account on multiple devices, since last year. Until recently, this option was only possible using ‘WhatsApp Web’ or ‘WhatsApp Desktop’, or resorting to third-party apps that allow you to clone the messaging app on your phone.

However, now it is possible to configure the same account, linked to a phone number, on different devices. After a long wait, this feature is now available to all Beta testers, getting closer and closer to the general public.

How to Use ‘Companion Mode’

Firstly, it is important to note that, for the time being, this feature is only available on Android devices. The process to set up the second device is quite simple: just download the application and, instead of logging in with the phone number, scan a QR code, just like you would on the desktop version.

To set up the second device:

Download the WhatsApp app on the new device.

Sign up for the beta version on the secondary device from the WhatsApp Beta Program page on your browser.

Open the WhatsApp app and log in as if you are going to enter your phone number.

Instead of entering your number, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and select “Link Device”.

Scan the QR code just like you would for ‘WhatsApp Web’. Click on continue and complete any required fields. Now, the same account will be active on more than one device.

In related news, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android introduces a new interface that changes the tab-based navigation to a bottom toolbar with direct access to Chats, Groups, Status, and Calls. This new, more modern and functional design prioritizes user satisfaction.

Note: These updates are still in development and may be subject to changes. Therefore, we will provide more information once they are available to the majority of WhatsApp users.

Sources:

– WhatsApp’s ‘Companion Mode’: Now Available for Beta Testers (source article)

– WABetaInfo (additional source)