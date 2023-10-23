WhatsApp: How to Write in Colors

WhatsApp, like all social networks, has some little tricks that not everyone knows, but they come in handy. With them, you can save a lot of space on your mobile device and make the most of the instant messaging application.

As the most downloaded instant messaging application in the world, WhatsApp is constantly innovating, especially in terms of privacy. The application is always implementing options for secure communications, such as end-to-end encryption, which means that messages are not stored on servers and are only stored on the sending and receiving devices.

One of the tricks that WhatsApp has introduced is the ability to change the colors of your messages. There are two ways to do this.

One way is to download an application called “Fancy text generator.” This application will change the color of your messages. To do this, you need to download the application, enter WhatsApp, and access the application’s link. Once inside, you can write the message you want to send and select the desired font. Finally, choose the color you want to use for the text, copy and paste it into the conversation.

Alternatively, you can change the text color without downloading any applications. Simply type the message you want to send and select the text you want to change. Then, open the font formatting menu and choose the desired color for your text.

Using these tricks, you can add a touch of color to your WhatsApp conversations and make your messages stand out.

