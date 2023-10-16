How to Program WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application, has been incorporating curious and useful features since last year. From the multi-device model to message deletion up to 60 hours after sending, users have more tools to personalize their experience on the platform.

One of the latest tricks that have been added is the WhatsApp message scheduler. This function is key for businesses that need to schedule notifications for clients or employees. It is also useful for forgetful individuals who often forget birthdays or important messages they need to send.

To program messages on WhatsApp, you need to download an application on your phone. Android users should download WhatsApp Message Scheduler SKEDit, while iPhone users should download the free application Shortcuts.

After opening the application and selecting a contact, you should choose “create personal automation” in the options. Then, you can program the time and date for the message. Once you have set up the scheduling options, select the “send message through WhatsApp” option and choose the contact you want to send it to.

Once you have selected the contact and sent the message to WhatsApp, you will receive an automatic notification about the scheduled time for the message.

If you want to program messages on WhatsApp Web, open WhatsApp in your browser, click on the three dots on the screen, and create a new chat. Then, select the contact you want to send the message to and write the message. In the bottom right corner, choose the “schedule message” option and select the date and time. Once selected, your message will be fully scheduled, and WhatsApp will notify you once it has been sent.

In conclusion, with the WhatsApp message scheduler feature, users can conveniently schedule messages for future delivery, ensuring that important messages are not forgotten or overlooked.



– WhatsApp Message Scheduler SKEDit

– Shortcuts (WhatsApp Message Scheduler)