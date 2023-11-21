WhatsApp Users Face Storage Issues with Google Drive Backups

In recent months, WhatsApp Messenger has introduced numerous features that have enhanced the user experience on its fast messaging platform. However, Google’s recent announcement has put an end to this streak of good news for users. Google has announced changes regarding the storage of WhatsApp backups on its cloud storage service, Google Drive.

Previously, Google Drive would store every backup created through the WhatsApp application, ensuring that users wouldn’t lose their messages and multimedia files if their mobile device was stolen. However, these backups can be quite large, weighing over 5 GB. Currently, they do not consume storage space on Google Drive, but this is set to change soon, according to reports from Alphabet, Inc. If the total storage limit of 15 GB shared Drive, Gmail, and Photos is reached, users will not be able to save new backups unless they purchase additional storage.

To help users prepare for these storage changes, WhatsApp has provided some recommended adjustments:

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do to optimize my WhatsApp backup?

To make your backup size lighter, it is recommended to disable the automatic download of multimedia files.

How can I disable the automatic download of files in WhatsApp?

To disable automatic downloads, go to the Settings page within WhatsApp. On Android, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner and select “Settings.” On iOS, tap the gear icon in the bottom right corner. Within the Settings page, navigate to “Storage and Data” and then “Automatic Download.” Here, you can choose whether WhatsApp should download photos, audios, videos, and documents when you are using mobile data or connected to a Wi-Fi network. It is advisable to download only photos as videos tend to occupy more storage space.

How can I adjust the quality of photos I send or receive on WhatsApp?

To adjust the quality of uploaded photos, go to “Storage and Data” and navigate to the “Photo Upload Quality” section. You will have three options: “Automatic (recommended),” “Best Quality,” and “Data Saver.” Choose either the first or the last option; selecting “Best Quality” will send the photos without compression, occupying more storage space.

What are temporary messages, and how can I enable them?

Temporary messages are a feature that allows the content of a conversation to disappear after a certain period. Currently, users can choose from three options: 24 hours, 7 days, or 3 months. In a future update, additional time intervals will be introduced. To enable this feature, access any chat, tap the contact’s name, select “Temporary Messages,” and choose the desired time interval.

By following these recommendations, WhatsApp users can manage their storage more efficiently and adapt to the impending changes regarding backups on Google Drive. It is essential to stay aware of these adjustments to ensure a seamless messaging experience.