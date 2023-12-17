Nathan Lyon Joins Elite 500-Wicket Club, Receives Praise from Ashwin

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon achieved a historic milestone in his cricketing career becoming the eighth bowler in Test history to claim 500 wickets. Lyon, who now joins the esteemed company of legendary bowlers Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, expressed gratitude towards Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his guidance and coaching throughout his career.

Lyon’s journey to 500 wickets faced a momentary setback earlier this year when a calf injury forced him to miss the Ashes series. After diligent rehabilitation and months on the sidelines, Lyon made a strong comeback and quickly reached 499 wickets. His moment finally arrived during the Pakistan series opener when he dismissed Faheem Ashraf, securing his 500th Test wicket.

After Lyon’s achievement, Ashwin took to social media to congratulate and praise the Australian spinner. In his message, Ashwin hailed Lyon as a ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time) and highlighted his position as only the second off-spinner in history to reach the 500-wicket milestone.

Lyon, reflecting on his accomplishment, expressed pride in his achievement and acknowledged the support of his teammates throughout his journey. He described the landmark wicket as a trademark for him, often dismissing left-handers trapping them lbw. Despite initial concerns about the height of the delivery, Lyon’s successful lbw review confirmed that the ball was hitting the stumps.

With 500 wickets to his name, Lyon now joins the elite group of Test bowlers, which includes spinners Muthiah Muralidaran and Anil Kumble. As Lyon celebrates his milestone, Ashwin remains close behind with 489 wickets and eagerly awaits the upcoming Test series against South Africa and England to potentially add to his tally.

This achievement underscores Lyon’s significance in the Australian cricket team and serves as a testament to the skill and dedication he has demonstrated throughout his career. His journey to 500 wickets is a reminder of the hard work and perseverance required to achieve greatness in the sport.