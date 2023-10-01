Ravichandran Ashwin Responds Gracefully to Fan’s Reminder of Shahid Afridi’s Sixes

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his experience and grace both on and off the field as he responded to a Pakistani fan’s reminder of two sixes hit Shahid Afridi against him in 2014. Ashwin, known for his mastery over spin bowling, has not only adapted to the changing dynamics of the game but also learned to deal with situations on social media.

In a recent interaction on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ashwin and his teammate Dinesh Karthik shared a humorous exchange. Karthik shared a picture from their interview on Star Sports before the World Cup warm-up game between India and England, which was eventually rained out. Amidst the conversation, a Pakistani cricket fan reminded Ashwin of the two powerful sixes Afridi had hit against him during the 2014 Asia Cup tie.

Instead of being defensive or engaging in banter, Ashwin responded in a classy manner, expressing admiration for Afridi’s skills as a ball striker. He acknowledged the quality of Afridi’s shots and praised him for his performance in that particular match.

The match in question took place in 2014, where India faced their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup. With Pakistan requiring 10 runs from the last five balls, Afridi, who was well-set at the non-striker’s end, smashed two consecutive sixes off Ashwin’s delivery, leading Pakistan to a thrilling victory just one wicket.

Ashwin’s response demonstrates his maturity and ability to handle criticism and reminders of past setbacks with grace. His experience on the field has evidently translated into his interactions off the field, making him a well-rounded cricketer both on and off the pitch.

