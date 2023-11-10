Finding Orry: The Enigmatic Phenomenon of Social Media Stardom

Former Shark of Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover, recently made a thought-provoking remark about Orry, a social media sensation who has captured the attention of the online world. In response to a viral clip from Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, in which Bollywood actresses Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan discuss Orry, Ashneer humorously commented, “People pray to God, asking to be ‘Orry’ in their next life.”

This witty remark sparked a multitude of hilarious responses from social media users. While one individual sarcastically praised Orry’s ability to work on himself, others expressed their desire to do the same. The curiosity surrounding Orry intensified as viewers eagerly awaited an answer to the burning question, “Who is Orry?”

In the episode, Karan Johar asked Sara and Ananya to shed some light on Orry’s identity. Sara confidently responded, “Who doesn’t know who Orry is?” when Karan probed for more details, Ananya chimed in, explaining, “I tried to understand what Orry signifies, and he mentioned something along the lines of being loved but misunderstood. I think he embraces that now.”

Karan Johar, still inquisitive, clarified that Orry seems to be more of a phenomenon than a specific person, and he was interested in knowing Orry’s profession. Sara described him as a funny person, while Ananya praised his prowess in crafting captions and his energetic personality. However, when pressed further the host, the actresses confessed their uncertainty about Orry’s occupation.

For those unfamiliar with Orry’s online presence, he is often spotted at prestigious celebrity parties, mingling with the crème de la crème of the Bollywood industry. Orry’s real name is Orhan Awatramani and he shares a close bond with Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and other star kids.

In a social media bio that perfectly encapsulates Orry’s philosophy, he writes, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” This glimpse into Orry’s mindset adds depth to his enigmatic persona, leaving fans and curious onlookers intrigued the man behind the phenomenon.

