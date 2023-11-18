New Article: BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover Faces Allegations of Misusing Company Funds

Amid the ongoing investigation the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) into BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for his alleged involvement in misappropriating company funds under the guise of recruitment services, a heated exchange ensued between Grover and CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy.

The probe, which brought these allegations to light, has raised concerns about the misuse of funds within the startup ecosystem. Shenoy took to the social media platform X to disclose that Grover had apparently funneled funds to his family through sham recruitment services. Shenoy also highlighted the audaciousness of the act, as invoices were backdated and linked to bank accounts that did not even exist at the time.

According to reports during that time, more than ₹53 crore was paid to these questionable companies, which were either owned or connected to Grover or his wife. Curiously, these businesses did not file any Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns, despite charging it from their clients. This blatant disregard for financial regulations eventually led to their downfall.

These revelations have sparked discussions about the need for greater oversight of recruitment-related payments and the connections between founders and such services. Shenoy pondered whether investors in startups should consider implementing an annual independent review of such transactions to prevent similar incidents.

In response to the allegations, Grover defiantly expressed his confidence in his own long-term success, stating, “I’ll be the last man standing long after ‘BharatPe,’ Sequoia, and the so-called experts on social media are gone!” This statement alludes to the challenges faced entrepreneurs in the cutthroat business world and the resilience required to overcome obstacles.

The verbal altercation between Grover and Shenoy continued on X, with Shenoy likening Grover to Enron’s “Even Skilling,” who infamously insulted others before serving a jail sentence. Grover retorted in Hindi, highlighting his disappointment in Shenoy’s choice of words, while Shenoy responded with a comment questioning how Grover possessed bank account numbers for companies that hadn’t even come into existence when invoices were created.

Despite these disagreements, it remains crucial to allow the investigation to unfold and provide clarity on the allegations made against Grover, shedding light on whether there was any truth to the claims of fund misuse within BharatPe.

FAQ

What are the allegations against Ashneer Grover?

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, is facing allegations of siphoning off funds from the company under the pretense of recruitment services.

Who made the allegations against Ashneer Grover?

The allegations were brought to light Deepak Shenoy, the founder and CEO of CapitalMind.

What was the response from Ashneer Grover?

Grover expressed his confidence in his long-term success and implied that he would outlast his critics and competitors.

What concerns did the investigation raise?

The investigation into Grover’s alleged fund misuse has raised concerns about the potential for financial misconduct within the startup ecosystem. It highlights the need for greater oversight and scrutiny of transactions related to recruitment services.

What is the significance of the verbal altercation between Grover and Shenoy?

The verbal altercation on social media adds an intriguing layer to the story, showcasing the intensity and emotions involved in such allegations. It also highlights the personal animosity between the individuals involved.