Ashlyn Harris Removes “Proud Wife” from Instagram Bio Amid Divorce and New Relationship with Sophia Bush

Ashlyn Harris, the USWNT star and retired professional athlete, has made changes to her social media bios following her divorce from Ali Krieger and her new relationship with actress Sophia Bush. While Harris removed “proud wife” from her Instagram bio, she forgot to update her Twitter bio, which still displays the phrase. The divorce filing documents state that the couple’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Multiple sources have confirmed that Harris and Bush are now dating. The couple reportedly met at Stagwell’s Sport Beach activation during the Cannes Lions festival. Though their relationship is relatively new, they are already being referred to as “Bushlyn” those close to them. It is worth noting that Bush is also an investor in the LA-based team Angel City FC and has been friends with Harris for a number of years.

In a separate development, it was revealed that Bush is currently in the process of divorcing her husband, Grant Hughes. However, Hughes remains supportive of Bush and wants nothing but her happiness. Just 10 days after Harris initiated her divorce proceedings, she and Bush were seen on a double date with Stacy London and her girlfriend, Cat Yezbak. The foursome attended a comedy show together, where Ashlyn and Sophia were reportedly “cozy together.”

To conclude, Ashlyn Harris has removed the mention of being a proud wife from her Instagram bio due to her divorce from Ali Krieger. She is now dating actress Sophia Bush, and the couple has been spotted together at various events. The two are enjoying their new relationship and remain amicable with their respective ex-spouses.

Sources:

– Page Six: [Source Title]

– [Source Title]