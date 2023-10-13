Ashley Graham and Khloe Kardashian: Feud or Misunderstanding?

Fans have speculated that there may be a feud brewing between model Ashley Graham and reality star Khloe Kardashian after some activity on Instagram. Ashley, who was recently named Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman, is no longer following Khloe on the social media platform, and Khloe does not currently follow Ashley either. This sparked concern among fans who wondered if the two had a falling out.

A screenshot from a Khloe fan account on Instagram showed that Ashley’s tag had been removed from one of Khloe’s photos, leading some to believe there was a rift between them. However, one fan clarified that Ashley was still tagged in the most recent photo of the two, which was posted Khloe in April.

The photo in question showed Ashley and Khloe standing side side at the Every Body panel for Khloe’s clothing brand, Good American. Khloe expressed her gratitude towards Ashley in the caption, thanking her for being a crusader in the fight for inclusivity. Ashley reciprocated the love in the comments, calling Khloe the sweetest.

In addition to the speculation about Ashley, some fans also noticed that Khloe had not tagged Emma Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Good American, in the same photo. This led to further speculation that there may be tension between Khloe and Emma. However, Khloe later shared another photo with Emma in July, tagging her and referring to both of them as “the bosses.”

While there may have been some initial confusion and speculation, it seems that there is no feud between Ashley Graham and Khloe Kardashian. They have shown support for each other in the past and continue to interact on social media. As for Khloe’s relationship with Emma Grede, it appears to be going strong, with no signs of any issues.

