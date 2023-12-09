Winter Storm Expected to Bring Snowfall to Western North Carolina

A winter storm is on its way to Western North Carolina, bringing the possibility of snowfall to the region. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Clay Chaney, areas near the state border can expect to see between 4-6 inches of snow accumulation at higher elevations. While Asheville may only experience a few snowflakes, mountains like the Balsams and Black mountains could receive up to an inch of accumulation.

This forecast aligns with North Carolina’s “Winter Weather Preparedness Week,” which emphasizes the importance of being ready for inclement weather. Buncombe County Assistant Emergency Services Director Ryan Cole urged residents to ensure they have enough supplies to be self-sustainable for at least 72 hours in case of an emergency. This includes having three days’ worth of food, necessary medications, and other essentials.

Snow can be beautiful, but it can also be hazardous. Power outages are a common occurrence during heavy snow and freezing rain, as the weight can cause power lines to sag or even break. Cole advised residents to keep food, water, blankets, and medications in their vehicles in case they become stranded on the highway.

To stay informed during emergencies, residents are encouraged to subscribe to the county’s emergency communication system texting “BCAlert” to 99411. This ensures that crucial information can be swiftly delivered to those who need it most.

As the winter storm approaches, it is important to take the necessary precautions and be prepared for any potential disruptions it may bring. Stay safe, stay warm, and stay informed.

