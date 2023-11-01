Ashanti Surprises Nelly with Dream Car on His Birthday

Ashanti has proven herself to be a top-notch gift-giver as she surprised her beau, Nelly, with a custom Impala for his 49th birthday. In her quest to find the perfect present, Ashanti enlisted the help of celebrity car broker Ronnie Garber and had the vehicle delivered to Atlanta just in time for Halloween night, a couple of days before Nelly’s birthday.

The gift in question was a stunning candy apple blue 1962 Impala convertible, customized with a Corvette L’s motor and a personalized sound system featuring Nelly’s logo. The artist presented the car to Nelly during his army-themed birthday bash, adding to the excitement of the evening.

The surprise gift left Nelly not just happy, but also emotionally overwhelmed. He expressed that the 1962 Impala was a dream car from his childhood, making it the best gift he had ever received. The sentimental value associated with the car made it even more special.

