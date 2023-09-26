Social Media Misinformation Strikes Again: Asha Bhosle Shares Outdated Video of Indian Athlete’s Gold Win

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle recently found herself caught in the web of social media misinformation when she shared a video of an Indian athlete winning gold at the Asian Games. However, the video turned out to be two months old and from a completely separate competition. This incident mirrors a similar situation faced former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag about a year ago.

The video shared Bhosle depicted the 100m hurdles race in which athlete Jyothi Yarraji had emerged victorious. Bhosle congratulated Yarraji for winning gold at the Asian Games. However, the athlete had actually won the event in the Asian Athletics Championships back on July 14. This achievement marked Yarraji’s first gold medal in a major international event, and she holds the national record for the 100m hurdles.

Bhosle’s post quickly went viral, with many others congratulating Yarraji. However, it was soon revealed that the video was outdated and not from the ongoing Asian Games in China. Yarraji will actually be participating in the Asian Games later this month, competing in the 100m hurdles and the 200m event. She is considered a favorite for the gold in the 100m event.

This incident serves as a reminder of the prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms. Despite warnings and awareness campaigns, people continue to fall victim to fake news and inaccurate information. It is essential for users to verify the authenticity of content before sharing it, especially when it comes to significant events or achievements.

It is not the first time a public figure has shared outdated or incorrect information on social media. In 2022, Virender Sehwag mistakenly celebrated sprinter Hima Das’ 400m gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, when the video he shared was actually from the U-20 athletics World Championships in 2018. Sehwag later deleted the post after receiving criticism.

As social media continues to play a crucial role in communication worldwide, it is vital for users to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information. Fact-checking and verifying sources are essential steps in curbing the spread of misinformation online.

