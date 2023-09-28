Social Media Buzzes as R Ashwin Replaces Axar Patel in India’s World Cup Squad

Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion in India’s final World Cup squad, replacing the injured Axar Patel, has sparked a frenzy on social media. Ashwin’s selection was not unexpected, given his impressive performance in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, which India won 2-1.

Axar Patel, who suffered a quadriceps strain during the Asia Cup, was initially included in the World Cup squad but failed to recover in time for the tournament. With reports suggesting that it would take another three weeks for him to fully regain fitness, the team management made the decision to replace him.

Social media users were quick to react to Ashwin’s inclusion, drawing parallels to his role as part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team alongside Virat Kohli. Many expressed their sympathy for Patel and hoped for his future opportunities on the big stage. The decision to prioritize bowling skills over an all-round package was also praised users, with Ashwin being hailed as the go-to option.

India’s World Cup campaign kicks off on October 8 against Australia at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The team’s strategy of prioritizing bowling skills was evident in the selection process, with Ashwin strengthening the squad’s capabilities. Washington Sundar, who had replaced Patel in the Asia Cup, was also in contention for a spot but Ashwin’s standout performances secured his place in the final squad.

