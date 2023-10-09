How to Grow Your Brand on TikTok: Tips from Flighthouse CEO Ash Stahl

Ash Stahl, CEO of Flighthouse, the most followed brand on TikTok with 28 million followers, shared her insights on growing a brand on the popular social media platform. Flighthouse is known for its music-driven content series and is an expert at appealing to Gen Z consumers. They also lead music marketing campaigns for artists and record labels across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Stahl provided three tips for artists hoping to utilize TikTok effectively:

Spend time on the platform and familiarize yourself with the algorithm and different communities. Pay attention to editing styles and how music and audio are used. Create authentic content that reflects your music and brand. Start recreating your favorite videos with your own creative spin. There’s no need to promote an unheard song right away, focus on getting comfortable and having fun. Don’t worry too much about curating an “aesthetic” profile. TikTok users primarily discover content on the For You Page, so each video needs to stand on its own. Embrace experimentation and adapt to changes in trends and editing styles.

Stahl also shared her favorite TikTok success story, JVKE, an artist who mastered the format for music-driven virality. JVKE built a following and successfully translated that into streams and radio-friendly pop music.

Addressing concerns about authenticity and integrity, Stahl reassured artists that TikTok now offers diverse content for every interest. Artists can find a format that feels authentic to them and share content they love without fearing the loss of their artistic integrity.

Looking ahead, Stahl predicts that the music industry will continue to adapt to the social media landscape. TikTok revolutionized social media platforms giving every upload a chance at success, regardless of follower count. Other platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are following suit. This opens up opportunities for new content creators and musicians to rise to the forefront. Stahl emphasizes that creating native content and building authentic brands will be key to succeeding in this evolving industry.

Sources: Flighthouse, The Music Network