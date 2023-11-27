New Faces of CRED’s Black Friday Sale: Breaking Stereotypes in Influencer Marketing

CRED, the popular credit card payment app, has shaken up the influencer marketing scene with their choice of brand ambassador for this year’s Black Friday Sale. Instead of the typical self-proclaimed lifestyle gurus, they have selected Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, known for his infamous reputation as the confidant of many celebrities.

In a recent video, Orry challenged the assumption that self-improvement influencers only preach non-materialistic lifestyles. He boldly stated, “Money is not the root of all problems, but a lack of money is the root of all problems.” This statement sparked controversy and caught the attention of many, as it goes against the conventional narrative often associated with Black Friday sales.

However, it is worth noting that Orry’s video initially lacked the necessary disclaimers, violating the social media influencer rules set the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The absence of such disclaimers raised eyebrows, especially considering the reach and influence of both Orry and the CRED brand.

Following public scrutiny and media attention, CRED swiftly rectified the issue, adding the required disclosures to the video. Manisha Kapoor, the CEO and secretary general of ASCI, thanked vigilant consumers and the media for pointing out the non-disclosures. She emphasized that brands and influencers have a responsibility to set the right example and encouraged them to be transparent about their commercial collaborations.

ASCI’s social media standards mandate the disclosure of paid collaborations on influencer posts. This transparency is essential to ensure that audiences are aware of any potential biases or vested interests when influencers promote products or services.

Black Friday Sale has gained popularity in India despite its lack of cultural connection. The combination of cultural appropriation, enticing discounts, and exciting offers has contributed to its success in the country. Recently, CRED took an unconventional approach sending hammers and wrenches to influencers, encouraging them to destroy their watches and phones in exchange for the latest Omega Seamaster or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This move CRED challenges the norm and adds an unexpected twist to influencer marketing. By breaking stereotypes and embracing controversy, CRED continues to solidify its position as an innovative and disruptive force in the industry.

