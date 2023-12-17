Title: Illinois Nurses’ Association Protests Alleged Wage Theft at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital

Summary: Members of the Illinois Nurses’ Association at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet have organized an informational picket to protest against what they claim to be wage theft the hospital. The nurses allege that they have not been compensated for “incentive shifts” they worked to cover the labor shortage caused the lack of a contract between the union and the hospital. The picket is set to take place in front of the hospital, and nurses from Ascension hospitals in Texas and Kansas will show solidarity staging a one-day strike on the same day.

In a statement Beth Corsetti, a registered nurse and INA negotiating committee member, it is highlighted that nurses have been working additional shifts, incentivized with $30 per hour, on top of their regular hours and overtime. However, during the week of Thanksgiving, the hospital allegedly decided to pay the nurses only their regular rate, omitting the extra compensation for the incentive shifts. This has resulted in nurses not receiving the anticipated additional pay, causing financial strain during the holiday season.

According to Corsetti, numerous nurses have experienced this alleged wage theft, affecting their livelihoods and ability to support their families. The Illinois Nurses Association is considering legal action with the Department of Labor and in court to address the issue.

This protest comes at a time when Ascension hospitals in Texas and Kansas are also struggling to secure new contracts, prompting a one-day strike nurses in those states. The Joliet nurses’ picket aims to demonstrate solidarity with their counterparts.

The union and hospital administration are currently engaged in negotiations, with their next meeting scheduled to take place on Friday. The Illinois Nurses Association hopes to reach an agreement that resolves the wage theft issue and establishes fair compensation for nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital.