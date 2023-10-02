Asahi Super Dry Partners with Snapchat to Bring AR Experience to Vancouver Whitecaps Fans

Asahi Super Dry (ASD), the flagship beer brand of Asahi, has collaborated with Snapchat to offer an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience to fans of the Vancouver Whitecaps. This exclusive activation was first made available to fans watching the game from the sponsored Asahi Super Dry Landing at BC Place on September 30th, and will also be available during the upcoming game against St Louis City on October 4th.

The main highlight of the experience is a life-size AR mirror that enables fans to play a game of keep-up using a Snapchat lens powered augmented reality technology. The objective of the game is to bounce an MLS soccer ball (in AR) off the player’s head and achieve the highest score within a 10-second timeframe.

Snap Inc’s Canadian director and general manager, Matt McGowan, expressed excitement about the partnership, noting that many Snapchat users are avid sports fans who enjoy watching, playing, and engaging in gamified experiences. He described Asahi Super Dry as a great partner for this activation due to their commitment to connecting with soccer enthusiasts across Canada.

Asahi Super Dry’s partnership with Snapchat is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to integrate itself into the global soccer landscape. In August of last year, the company became the official beer partner of City Football Group and its clubs, including Manchester City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Sichuan Jiuniu. They further expanded their presence in Canadian soccer in February when they became the official beer partner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

This recent immersive activation with Snapchat follows Asahi Super Dry’s AR advertising campaign in partnership with MLS, which took place from May to August. The AR mirror is one of the brand’s latest creative productions and demonstrates their commitment to engaging with fans through innovative experiences.

Although Snap Inc recently announced the closure of its AR Enterprise Division, Asahi Super Dry’s collaboration with Snapchat will continue. Snap’s head of communications, Tonya Johnson, reaffirmed their commitment to investing in the AR space and mentioned that team members from the AR Enterprise division will be reallocated to support CameraKit and Sponsored AR advertising.

