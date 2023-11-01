Elon Musk’s Jibes at Mark Zuckerberg: Unveiling Musk’s Frustration with X’s Vulnerability

FAQ

What caused the animosity between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

What is the current state of X’s daily active users?

How is X attempting to turn profitable in 2024?

What is the impact of the Threads app on X?

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been engaged in a public feud for years, with Musk taking every opportunity to mock and challenge the Meta CEO. While some may view Musk’s jibes as merely comical, they actually reveal a deeper sense of vulnerability for his company, X.

One of the recent instances of this ongoing rivalry was sparked Meta’s announcement of its new app called Threads, which aimed to compete with X. Musk couldn’t resist chiming in, suggesting that “Faceboob” would be a more fitting name. The comment, seemingly light-hearted, points to Musk’s concerns about X’s vulnerability vis-a-vis the Threads app.

X has been facing significant challenges under Musk’s leadership, witnessing a decline of over 50 percent in daily active users. The decline has caused X’s valuation to plummet to a mere $19 billion, a fraction of the $44 billion Musk paid for the company in 2022. These numbers show that X is struggling to retain its user base and compete with other social media platforms.

The Threads app, launched Meta as a rival to X, hasn’t fared much better. Since its initial surge in popularity, the app has experienced an alarming 80 percent drop in daily active users. This decline indicates that even Meta’s attempts to challenge X have not been successful in gaining traction.

Elon Musk’s continued jabs at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta can be seen as a reflection of his own concerns about X’s future prospects. Musk tends to direct his harshest criticisms at those entities that he perceives as genuine threats, as evidenced his previous clashes with the SEC and Jeff Bezos. Therefore, his ongoing attacks on Zuckerberg may highlight his awareness of X’s vulnerability in the current social media landscape.

However, X is not giving up without a fight. Under the new CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company is implementing various strategies to become profitable 2024. These include introducing new features and experimenting with charging users a nominal fee of $1 per year for accessing certain services. While this approach may not generate significant profits, it aims to combat spam bots and enhance the user experience.

As the battle between X and its competitors continues, Elon Musk’s jibes will likely endure. They serve as a testament to Musk’s belief in X’s potential and his desire to draw attention to the challenges the company faces. Only time will tell whether X can overcome its current vulnerabilities and regain its position as a dominant force in the social media realm.