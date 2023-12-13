TikTok’s Shift to Long-Form Content: Building Connections and Capturing Attention

In 2023, TikTok made a bold move pivoting to longer-form videos, but the results were mixed. However, according to Silje Tunes Huse from Connective3, 2024 might finally see growth in long-form content on the popular app. This shift is a significant departure from TikTok’s reputation for short-form videos, which have been blamed for reducing attention spans and fostering a culture of “doomscrolling.” But why is TikTok now focusing on long-form content, and will consumers embrace this change?

Short-form content, such as the famous 15-second videos on TikTok, have been found to release dopamine in the brain and contribute to the addictive nature of scrolling. However, long-form content offers something different. It allows creators to build connections with their audience, establish online communities, and create content that resonates on a personal level. From “get ready with me” (GRWM) videos to in-depth discussions, TikTok now provides a platform for deeper engagement.

While short-form content is ideal for gaining a broad reach and capturing attention quickly, long-form content has the potential to drive higher conversion rates and foster a stronger connection between brands and consumers. Forbes recently highlighted the versatility of long-form videos, as they allow creators to dive deeper into their niches and provide more value to their audience.

However, TikTok’s shift towards long-form content hasn’t been smooth sailing. Negative sentiment towards long videos is still prevalent, with 61% of online conversations expressing dissatisfaction compared to 39% positive sentiment. This indicates that consumers are not fully on board with the change, possibly due to their shrinking attention spans.

To make long-form content strategy successful, brands need to approach it strategically. Firstly, they should focus on capturing the viewer’s interest right from the start, similar to how short-form content hooks the audience within seconds. Once the interest is established, brands should aim to create an emotional connection with their audience producing content that resonates deeply.

Overall, TikTok’s shift to long-form content represents a departure from its previous strategy. While challenges remain, brands have an opportunity to capture consumer attention and build stronger connections through long-form videos. By understanding the pillars of a successful long-form content strategy, brands can overcome negative sentiment and embrace this new direction on TikTok.