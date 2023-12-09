Elon Musk Chooses Ethics Over Virtual Crime in “Grand Theft Auto VI”

The highly anticipated trailer for “Grand Theft Auto VI” has caused a stir on the internet, but one person who won’t be joining the hype is Elon Musk. The CEO of Tesla and owner of X has revealed that he couldn’t bring himself to finish playing the previous installment, GTA 5, due to his aversion to committing virtual crimes.

In a recent post on X, Musk explained his reasoning, saying, “Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA 5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it.” This sentiment is a departure from Musk’s recent controversial behavior, where he made derogatory comments towards advertisers who had left X.

GTA 5 has been one of the most successful video games of all time, having sold a staggering 190 million copies since its release in 2015. However, Musk’s ethical stance against virtual violence seems to outweigh the popularity of the game.

The latest installment in the GTA series, GTA 6, is set to be released in 2025 and takes place in a fictionalized version of Miami called Vice City. Known for its extreme violence and storylines centered around organized crime, the game attracts a wide audience. But for Musk, the allure of the game’s graphics and gameplay is not enough to overcome his aversion to virtual criminal activities.

While some may view Musk’s stance as contradictory, considering his recent controversies, it highlights the complex and multifaceted nature of his personality. As he continues to make headlines in the worlds of technology and business, it’s clear that he is not afraid to challenge expectations and uphold his own set of values, even when it comes to virtual entertainment.

As the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” approaches, it will be interesting to see if Musk’s decision influences others to reconsider their participation in virtual crimes, or if the game’s popularity will continue to reign supreme, regardless of ethical concerns.