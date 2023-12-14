Stream As the Crow Flies Season 2 on Netflix

A Young Woman’s Journey to Success

As the Crow Flies Season 2, a Turkish drama created Meric Acemi, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The show follows the story of Asli Tuna, an ambitious young woman who starts her internship at a successful newsroom. Asli is determined to climb the ladder and reach the top, but soon finds herself faced with the challenges of ambition and jealousy.

Season 2 of As the Crow Flies premiered on December 14, 2023, with all eight episodes dropping on Netflix on the same day. The series is produced Emrah Gamsizoglu and Kerem Çatay, with Arzu Volkan, Umut Ozan Bolukoglu, and Aziz Imamoglu serving as editors.

The cast of As the Crow Flies Season 2 includes Birce Akalay, Miray Daner, Ibrahim Celikkol, Burak Yamantürk, Irem Sak, Defne Kayalar, Laura Post, Connor Fogarty, Elif Kurtuaran, Yasemin Eti, Bülent Çetinaslan, Merve Nil Güder, and more.

Netflix is one of the best streaming services available, offering a vast library of television shows, movies, and original programming. To watch As the Crow Flies Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and create an account

4. Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows on the platform, although ads may be shown before or during content. The Standard plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Users can also add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium plan offers the same benefits as the Standard plan but supports up to four devices simultaneously and provides content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported on the Premium plan.

Don’t miss out on As the Crow Flies Season 2, a thrilling drama that explores the dark side of ambition and the desire to be seen. Stream it now on Netflix!