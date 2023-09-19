Telegram Integrates TON Space: Bringing Cryptocurrency to Messaging

Telegram, the popular messaging app with over 800 million monthly active users, has made a groundbreaking move integrating the self-custodial crypto wallet TON Space. This integration allows Telegram users to manage their $TON cryptocurrency directly from the Telegram app.

TON Space is a non-custodial wallet, which means that users have full control over their private keys. This gives users the responsibility of securing their own funds, but it also means that they are not subject to the risks associated with centralized exchanges.

By integrating a crypto wallet into its platform, Telegram joins other companies that are connecting their platforms to blockchain technology, expanding the accessibility of cryptocurrency to a wider range of users.

Sources:

– https://cointelegraph.com/news/telegram-integrates-ton-crypto-wallet-telegram-open-network-space

– No additional sources provided